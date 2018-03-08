Water tankers for five East Galway villages due to ongoing disruption

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water tankers have been brought in to Eyrecourt, Clontuskert, Kiltormer, Laurencetown and Clonfert as disruption to the water supply continues.

Customers on the Ballinasloe Regional Water Supply Scheme are being warned that their supply will be disrupted into the weekend, due to increased demand and low levels of water in the reservoirs.

The County Council says reservoir levels are increasing, and water was let into Eyrecourt and Laurencetown for a number of hours last evening.

As levels continue to rise, there will be a gradual improvement as water will be supplied to affected areas for periods.

Customers are asked to conserve water as much as possible over the coming days.

The following areas are affected – Cloonlahan, Clontuskert, Eyrecourt, Meelick, Clonfert, Kiltormer and the Tristaun Road from Ballagh Cross to Aughrim.

Water tankers are located at Eyrecourt, Clontuskert, Kiltormer, Laurencetown and Clonfert.

Consumers must boil this water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation.