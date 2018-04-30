Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water customers in the Williamstown area are experiencing disruption to the supply today.
There were mechanical difficulties at the water treatment plant overnight which resulted in the disruption.
Irish Water and the county council say the issue has been resolved however customers may experience intermittent disruption to the supply for the rest of the day.
Water disruption in Williamstown after problem overnight
