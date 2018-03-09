Water disruption in Moycullen after burst watermain at reservoir

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Homes and businesses in the Moycullen area are experiencing water disruption today (9/3) as a result of a burst watermain.
The burst happened at Tonabrucky reservoir overnight and repair works have been carried out and water is being pumped again.
However, Irish Water and the county council say it may be this evening before water returns all areas affected.
