Water conservation notice for Kinvara and Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households and businesses in the Kinvara and Ballinasloe areas are being urged to conserve water as the dry spell continues.

The areas affected in Kinvara are Doorus, Nogra and Mountscribe.

In Ballinasloe, areas where consumers are urged to reduce usage include Eyrecourt, Laurencetown, Clonfert and Kiltormer.

The advisory has been issued until next Tuesday (05/06).

Irish Water warns failure to conserve water may result in restrictions being imposed.