Warning to Galway farmers after pesticides located in drinking water sources

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers across the county have been given a warning on the use of pesticides after exceedances were found in drinking water sources in Tullycross and Ballinasloe.

The appeal has been issued by Irish Water working in partnership with the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group.

The utility warns that while there is no threat to public health, it is imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when spraying their lands.

