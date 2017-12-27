Warning on road conditions as snow and ice forecast

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for snow and ice in Galway tomorrow afternoon and evening (Thursday), which will lead to poor driving conditions.

The Status Yellow warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary from 7am on Thursday to 6am on Friday.

There will be patchy accumulations of up to 3cm of snow, especially on high ground, but small amounts at lower levels also.

During the late morning and afternoon, rain and sleet will develop, spreading slowly east during the evening and turning to snow in places. Rain will soon follow, clearing any snow.

Meanwhile, there will be a sharp or severe frost with icy patches tonight (Wednesday), with fog become dense in places. Temperatures will range from -3°C to 3°C.