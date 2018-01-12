Galway Bay fm newsroom – Another weather warning has been put in place for Galway, with heavy rain expected from this afternoon.
The status yelow alert for Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Munster comes into effect at 3pm and will be in place until 3 tomorrow afternoon.
MET Eireann says heavy rain is expected, with accumulations of up to 50mm possible.
Warning as more heavy rain expected across Galway
