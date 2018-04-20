Ward ruled out of Galway’s league semi-final against the Dubs

THE Galway Senior Ladies Football team bids to reach the Lidl National League final for the first time since 2015 when they face reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin in Kinnegad on Sunday (3pm).

Cork’s dominance of the League has been almost absolute this decade – they’ve won seven out of eight titles since 2010 – and so both Dublin and Galway will be pleased to have avoided the Rebels, giving them, on paper at least, a better chance of reaching the final.

That’s not to say this semi-final is easy. It is anything but. True, Galway overcame the challenge of Dublin in March (1-15 to 1-17); the only team to beat the Dubs so far in 2018. But Mick Bohan’s men are without a doubt the form outfit in this year’s League, having carried their form over from last September’s championship triumph.

Speaking to Tribune Sport, Bohan said losing to Galway on their home patch in Abbotstown last month means they’re not taking them for granted.

“Absolutely not, and even going into that League game, we didn’t take them for granted because we knew they were a strong team having played them twice last year, including in a challenge match in Ennis. They have the Ward sisters back, and they seem to have added a bit of toughness.

“We are very aware of how good Galway are. A young team, with decent footballers. There was nothing fortuitous about their win over us earlier in the league; they were the better team and so we are forewarned and we know what to expect. The element of surprise is gone,” said Bohan, who added that he had no major injury concerns.

If Galway are to cause an upset, they’ll need key players firing on all cylinders including Sarah Lynch, Charlotte Cooney, Sinead Burke and Nicola Ward in defence; Lisa Gannon and Caitriona Cormican in midfield; and Áine McDonagh, captain Tracey Leonard and Leanne Coen in attack.

