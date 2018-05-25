Voter turnout so far steady in Galway city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Voter turnout is so far steady in Galway city and county, although higher than average in some parts of the country
Polling station officials in Galway report a brisk morning with another surge expected this lunchtime
Average turnout in the city is 18 per cent and in the county 20 per cent
