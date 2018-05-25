Voter turnout above average on Inishbofin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Voter turnout on the Galway island of Inishbofin was above the average for the islands yesterday.

72 per cent of registered voters on Inishbofin cast their ballot in the referendum on the 8th Amendment.

This compares to 50 per cent on Inis Oírr and Inis Meáin and 45 per cent on the largest of the Aran Islands – Inis Mór.

Meanwhile, it’s voting day in the abortion referendum for the rest of the country today.

Polls opened at 7am and won’t shut until 10 tonight.