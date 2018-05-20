Volunteers return for annual mission to Chernobyl orphanage

A group of 24 volunteers from Galway are finalising their annual trip to an orphanage in Belarus where they will provide a ‘Summer Camp’ for 220 children and young adults with a range of special needs.

The plight of the children is as a direct result of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor explosion 32 years ago, on April 26, 1986, that killed 31 people at the time but has also led to thousands of cancer fatalities in the years since.

Orphanage children in Belarus are desperately short of resources and care, with physically handicapped children often having to wait until they reach adulthood before getting a wheelchair.

The Galway volunteers – headed up by Monivea woman Rose Mullins – are flying out to the Goradische Special Needs Orphanage in Belarus on June 3 next as part of the Burren Chernobyl Project.

At the orphanage, the volunteers will strive to provide the feeling of a ‘summer holiday’ for the 220 children and young adults at the orphanage, aged between four and 25 years.

The volunteers pay for their own flights with all donations and sponsorship going directly to the Burren Chernobyl, a charity founded by Bro. Liam O’Meara in Ennistymon, Co. Clare, in 1993.

The main fundraiser each year for the project are the ‘tea dances’ organised by Abbeyknockmoy woman, Della Dolan, every Sunday in the Ard Rí House Hotel in Tuam, with the help of her brother Val.

According to one of the volunteers, Leonie Finn, the provision of such basic foods as vegetables, fruit and meat for the children at picnics they organise, are real treats for them.

“During the year at the orphanage, what the four-year-old eats is the same as what the 25-year-old eats, and while nourishing in its own way, it is dished up the same way to everyone.

“A lot of our fundraising money is spent on items like yogurts and butter as we try to nourish the children as best we can while we’re there.

“One of the main purposes of our trip is to spend some quality time with the children – they have no physiotherapy available to them and in terms of people supporting them out there, the services are very much understaffed,” said Leonie Finn.

One of last year’s volunteers, trainee doctor Brian Carty, said that the memories of last year’s trip would stay with him forever.

“The children’s positive outlook and their gratitude – for even the smallest gestures – was endearing. The children have immense abilities and talents.

“A large proportion are affected by physical disabilities and the provision of physiotherapy would be a life-changing addition to them, particularly the bedbound children,” said Brian Carthy.

He said that he was ‘particularly taken’ by the case of a 15-year-old boy called Kerriel, who was incredibly enthusiastic, with an ambition to work with computers. He would have to wait another three years – until fully grown – before a wheelchair would be provided for him.

“A visiting doctor, charged with providing care for the children, that we were introduced to at the orphanage explained to us the problem of under-resourcing and under-staffing there.

“The service is wholly under-funded and the over-crowding leads to very primitive health care interventions.

“The lack of appropriate intervention was clearly evident with numerous children displaying long-term signs of medical complications which could have been avoided if appropriate care was given.

“It is a tragedy that despite the wonderful work already carried out, much has still to be done in order to give these wonderful children the basic human rights they sincerely deserve,” said Brian Carty.

For anyone wishing to donate to what is a most deserving and worthy charity venture, the Burren Chernobyl Project bank account is in the AIB Branch, Ennistymon, Co. Clare. IBAN: IE29AIBK93515801070280. BIC: AIB IE29AIBK.