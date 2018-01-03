VIDEOS: Storm Eleanor damage is ‘unprecedented’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of Galway City Council says the devastation of Storm Eleanor is ‘unprecedented’.

A major clean-up operation is underway in the city – where millions of euro in damage has been done to homes and businesses.

An Orange weather warning is still in place – and tens of thousands of homes are still without power across the country.

A major clean-up operation is underway in Galway this morning after flooding devastated much of the city centre.

City Councillor Niall McNelis is the owner of Claddagh and Celtic Jewellery – he says nothing like this has ever happened before.

Many are angry about shortages of sandbags and what they say as a lack of preparation.

Galway City Council Chief Executive Brendan McGrath said nothing could have predicted the level of surge last night.

The Government’s Emergency Coordination Group is meeting to discuss the impact of Eleanor this morning.

Council crews have swept the city centre area and are now concentrating on the Salthill area with road sweepers.

Two council crews are going around to businesses collecting any flood damage furniture or waste.

The public can contact the Environment Department of the city council at direct lines 091 536440 and 536503.