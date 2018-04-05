Varadkar blocked EU funding for Galway Airport and Western Rail Corridor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An intervention by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he was Transport Minister blocked funding for Galway airport and the western rail corridor.

Newly disclosed documents reveal an application for EU funding for transport projects in the west and northwest was dropped following the intervention of Leo Varadkar.

Projects such as the western rail corridor and the upgrading of Galway and Sligo airports were deleted from an EU-wide transport programme in 2011.

The current government is now seeking to reverse the exclusion of western projects from the European Commission ‘Ten-T’ transport programme.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Galway East TD Sean Canney explained the importance of the scheme.