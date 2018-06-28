US tech giant to create 30 new jobs in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – U.S technology giant, Cisco, is to create 30 new jobs in Oranmore.

It’s part of a major investment in Ireland, which will see 100 new jobs in total created in Ireland.

Cisco currently has 300 employees at Oranmore Business Park and in Dublin.

According to today’s Irish Times, the roles in Galway will be in software development to boost its capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning and the internet of things.