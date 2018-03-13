Galway Bay fm newsroom– There’s a large crowd gathered at Eyre Square this afternoon watching an impromptu marching band performance.
The Purdue University Marching Bands from the US are visiting Galway for St Patrick’s Week.
The musicians and cheerleaders are currently performing at Eyre Square, where hundreds of people have gathered to watch.
US musicians and cheerleaders treat crowds to impromptu performance at Eyre Square
