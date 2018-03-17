Up to 60 thousand attend St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Large crowds continue to gather in towns and villages across Galway as a number of local parades are set to get underway this afternoon.

While challenging conditions are expected further east, the weather across the county has largely remained cold and dry throughout today’s festivities.

Up to 60 thousand people lined the streets of the city earlier this afternoon for the 116th annual parade.

Ballinasloe’s parade is getting underway around now at the Fairgreen.

Barnaderg’s family fun day is also kicking off this lunchtime, with a gathering of locals planned at the community centre afterwards.

Castleblakeney and Oranmore’s St Patrick’s day parades are also taking place this lunchtime

The Moycullen and Roundstone parades start at 2pm.

Clonberne’s event will take place at 5pm after Ireland and England battle it out in the Six Nations.

Photo – Eli Middleton Twitter