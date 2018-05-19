UHG to play key role in expansion of national study on bowel disease

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway will play a significant role in the major expansion of a cutting-edge national research project into Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

It’s one of six additional sites across the country taking part in an ongoing study being undertaken by Genomics Medicine Ireland.

Over 20 thousand people in Ireland are living with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases – or IBD – which primarily affects adults in the prime of their life.

