UHG to host malnutrition awareness event

Galway Bay fm newsroom -A special event will take place at UHG this week to raise awareness of malnutrition. (Wednesday 14/3)

Former Munster and Ireland rugby player Alan Quinlan will visit the hospital for the launch of the global initiative.

The project aims to raise awareness of nutrition and hydration – malnutrition costs the health service 1.4 billion euro a year.

The event takes place at UHG’s foyer at 2.30 on Wednesday afternoon.