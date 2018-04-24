UHG most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

There are 41 patients on trolleys at the hospital this afternoon.

Nationally, there are 461 patients waiting on trolleys at public hospitals across Ireland this lunchtime.

Last week, the HSE was criticised for allegedly taking steps to reduce UHG’s trolley figure before the arrival of An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.