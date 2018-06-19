UHG and Portiuncula under pressure with trolley numbers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Accident & Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is under increasing pressure again today.(19/6)

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 46 people waiting on trolleys at the emergency department this afternoon.

It’s the second highest figure in the country for trolley numbers today, just behind University Hospital Limerick.

Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe is also experiencing pressure at its A&E Department today with 14 people waiting on trolleys.