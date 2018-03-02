Hospital staff accommodated in B&Bs to keep essential services going

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approximately 100 staff of UHG and Merlin Park hospitals had to be accommodated in nearby B&Bs to keep essential services going

The hospitals are facing staffing challenges and while elective and non urgent surgeries and clinics have been postponed yesterday and today at the two city hospitals and Portiuncula chemotherapy, radiotherapy and renal treatments have continued

The hospitals will contact patients directly to reschedule their appointments as quickly as possible.

General Manager of Galway University Hospitals Chris Keane told Keith Finnegan that it has been a challenge during this extreme weather event.