Údarás net creation of one job in 2017

While more than 200 new jobs were created by Údarás client companies in Galway last year, the net increase was just one after job losses were taken into account.

According to the agency’s report for 2017, there were 211 new jobs created in the Galway Gaeltacht with the support of Údarás – but the report admits the increase was effectively wiped out by jobs losses.

A significant number of jobs were lost in the film and TV sector, as well as data processing, manufacturing and software.

“The number of jobs created meant that employment in the Galway Gaeltacht remained stable in 2017, with more than 3,000 employed – 2,933 fulltime jobs and 177 part-time jobs – in Údarás client companies at the end of the year.

“When the number of job losses is taken into account, there was a net increase of one job on the previous year,” the report reads.

It goes on to say: “New jobs were created throughout the year, primarily in companies operating in the medical-device, niche manufacturing, services and marine sectors, including Aran Biomedical, Cambus Medical, Sidheán, ECC, Oileán Mara, Bradán Beo, and Éire Composites.

“Companies operating in television and film saw job numbers fall as major projects came to an end, and some companies involved in data processing, software, computing and manufacturing also experienced some job losses.”

Five new businesses were established during 2017, employing nine staff by the end of the year.

“A number of projects were approved during 2017 in which more than 76 jobs will be created and in which €4.15 million will be invested when the proposed developments are operational. The main proposed developments will be in the fields of medical products, food and manufacturing.

“A total of 368 people were employed on social employment schemes in the Galway Gaeltacht at the end of the year. These included 171 on the Community Employment Scheme, 115 on the Rural Social Scheme, 61 on the Tús Scheme and 21 on the Tús Nua Scheme. The schemes are managed by 18 supervisors,” the report reads.

In 2017, the Údarás Board approved various development steps leading to the establishment of digital hubs in An Spidéal, An Cheathrú Rua and Carna.

“The Board approved funding to design and prepare a planning application for a Digital Hub and Innovation Unit at Páirc na Meán in An Spidéal.

“Planning permission has been granted for the hub which will house 14 offices as well as hot desk facilities, and a proposal will be submitted to the Board shortly to approve capital funding for the construction work which is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

“Capital funding was approved to develop a hub in conjunction with Comharchumann Mhic Dara on the industrial estate in An Cheathrú Rua and to develop an enterprise unit and Business Incubation Hub at the enterprise unit on the Údarás industrial estate in Carna; it is hoped construction work will be completed on these hubs by mid-2018.

“Gréasán Digiteach na Gaeltachta (Gaeltacht Digital Network) will provide 30 innovation units with high-speed broadband connectivity which will facilitate remote working opportunities in offices or at hot desks,” says the annual report.