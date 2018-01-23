Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people have been taken to University Hospital Galway as a precaution following a crash in Spiddal.
The two car incident took place outside the Texaco Filling Station on the east side of the village at around ten this morning.
The road is currently partially blocked but Gardai expect it to reopen shortly.
Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area until the incident is cleared.
Two taken to hospital following Spiddal crash
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people have been taken to University Hospital Galway as a precaution following a crash in Spiddal.