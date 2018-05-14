Two county schools to showcase clinical trials at NUIG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two county schools have been shortlisted to showcase their randomised clinical trials at NUI Galway this Friday. (18/5)

The Schools Teaching Awareness of Randomised Trials – or START – competition aims to educate students why such trials need to be undertaken to improve healthcare.

St. Joseph’s National School in Kinvara will exhibit their trial on ‘The effect of fidgeting on concentration’.

Glinsk National School will also showcase their trial on whether ‘extra educational maths games improve test results’.

They’ll join students from schools in Westmeath and Kerry at the event on Friday when the overall winner will be presented with the START Trophy 2018