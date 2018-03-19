Tuam publican vows to stay closed on Good Friday

A leading publican in North Galway is to keep his doors firmly shut this Good Friday – despite the change in the licensing laws allowing bars to open for the first time.

Tuam publican Brian Loftus, of the famed GAA haunt Junie’s, told The Connacht Tribune that he has no intention of opening on Good Friday – he has even hit outat Galway Senator Billy Lawless for pushing through the legislation.

Mr Loftus said that while he wasn’t particularly religious, the closure of the pub on Good Friday was something that he grew up with.

His parents, the late Junie and Angie Loftus who ran the pub since 1968, used to bring their children on day trips to Connemara and elsewhere on Good Fridays and that is why Brian does not want the tradition changed.

“The bar business is 363 days a year and the loss of Good Firday and Christmas Day is not a calamity by any means. Personally I think Billy Lawless, a strong advocate of the drinks industry in this country, was wrong on this occasion.

“He used his power as a Senator to push this legislation through and maybe he thought it would be good for Galway City but as far as I am concerned, it won’t mean that I will be opening up.

“In fact, I used it as a day to get out of the pub and will continue to do so. I would normally head into Galway City or Connemara for a day trip so I will not be opening. As regards the other pubs in Tuam, it is up to themselves,” Brian Loftus added.

For years the media have been publishing venues where drinks can be purchased on Good Fridays such as on trains, at greyhound tracks – and even on the boat to Holyhead – but now pubs can open their doors to customers in Galway, and elsewhere, on March 31.