Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam District Court will be sitting in a new temporary location from tomorrow
Court will now sit in a premises on the Weir Road Tuam having had it’s last sitting in the Grove Hospital in December.
The OPW and the County Council are charged with renovating the town’s old courthouse on the Dublin Road in a bid to provide permanent accommodation for the service.
Tuam District Court moves location from tomorrow
