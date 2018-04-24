Tributes Paid To Loughrea and Galway GAA Stalwart Tommie Kelly

Tributes have been paid this afternoon to long time Galway GAA Stalwart Tommie Kelly, whose funeral takes place this evening.

Galway GAA Secretary John Hynes paid this tribute….

It it with great sadness that be learned of the death of Tommie Kelly (Loughrea), a great Gael and wonderful friend of Galway GAA and Galway Football in particular.

Tommie was born in Kildare and played Football with Westmeath before be moved to Loughrea in the sixties, where he became deeply involved in Galway Gaelic Football.

For many years Tommie served in Officer positions in the South Board G.P.C and also on the County Board promoting participation in Gaelic Football. Tommie was involved also with many Galway Teams over the years and he played a key role when Galway won the under-21 Football Final in 1972 and when the Minor Footballer won the All-Ireland Final in 1976. He was also involved with the Galway Senior Football Teams in the 1970’s and many of the County players of the era have fond and lasting memories of Tommie and all he did for them.

Tommie struck up a great friendship with the late John Tull Dunne from Ballinalsoe and they traveled the high ways and by-ways of the Country together attending games. Tommie got great satisfaction from attending Juvenile games and Finals throughout the County.

In 2012 Tommie was elected President of Coiste Peil na nOg and he served in that position up to the time of his death.

Tommie was a great servant of the Galway GAA throughout his life.

On behalf of all in Galway GAA I extend our deepest sympathies and condolence to his Family and his wide circle of friends.

Mór ár mbrón. Thomas Ó Ceallaigh imithe ar Shlí na fírinne. Uaigneach muid ná an chailleach beara. Slán a chara.

Tommie will be reposing in Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock. Funeral cortege will arrive at St Brendan’s Cathedral on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.