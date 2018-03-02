Treacherous road conditions across the county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Conditions across the county are extremely difficult this morning, with gardai in all areas advising people to stay indoors and avoid travel.

In Tuam, gardai say the roads in Abbeyknockmoy are particularly bad and many minor roads are dangerous.

Businesses in the town have remained closed and plan to review their opening hours this afternoon.

In Gort and south Galway, conditions are reported to be worse than ever with about 6 inches of snow in places.

There was a snow plough on the M18 motorway heading south earlier but the northbound lanes of the motorway were extremely difficult to travel on.

In Ballinasloe and East Galway, gardai are advising people to stay indoors.

They’re reporting that every road is treacherous and there doesn’t appear to be any sign of gritters in the area so far.

Businesses in Ballinasloe are also closed today and Gardai say they have had to ground the patrol car as it’s too dangerous to move about.

Several local roads in the New Inn and Ballyfa areas are said to be impassable.

In Connemara, snow is still falling and gardai say most roads are treacherous and people should not travel unless absolutely necessary.