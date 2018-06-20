Traveller Pride celebration taking place in the city today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A celebration of Traveller culture and heritage is underway at the Ballybane Resource Centre today
Traveller Pride is hosted by the Galway Traveller Movement and is featuring a range of events showcasing traditional Traveller activities.
Storytelling, tin smithing and horse care demonstrations are just some of the activities on offer until 5 this evening
Tune in to the News@1 for Galway to hear Joanna Corcoran from the Galway Traveller Movement while FYI Galway will be attending the event from 5…
