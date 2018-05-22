€8.5m Lotto syndicate planning round-the-world trip

The winners of the biggest Lotto jackpot of 2018 have revealed today they plan to travel the world in style with their life-changing €8.5 million jackpot prize.

A small syndicate from Galway claimed the prize at Lotto HQ, after buying their lucky ticket at Corrib Oil in Loughrea.

The winners says they will try to get their lives back to normal before they all embark on a once in a lifetime luxury trip around the world.

This is Galway’s 93rd Lotto Jackpot win since Lotto launched in 1988.

The syndicate leader said: “It’s only been ten days since we hit the jackpot but it feels like a lifetime ago! On the night of the draw my Facebook feed was abuzz with rumours from friends that the winning €8.5 million Lotto ticket was sold in Galway. I got a butterfly feeling in my stomach with the possibility, no matter how small, that it could be us. Nothing could have prepared me for what happened after I scanned my ticket on the National Lottery App. A message popped up on my phone which read: We have some exciting news, contact the National Lottery.”

“€8.5 million is an incredible amount of money for us to win and in truth, it probably still hasn’t sunk in yet. We’re very sensible. We’ve always wanted to travel as a group so we will make a plan to do in style now. Instead of scrimping and saving for budget accommodation, we’ll be travelling first class all the way, that’s for sure!”