Transport Minister denies claims by Galway TD that legislation attacks rural Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister Shane Ross has denied allegations from a Galway-Roscommon T.D that his drink driving legislation is ‘an attack on rural Ireland’.

The Road Traffic Bill came under fire from a number of deputies in last night’s Dáil debate.

The bill includes automatic bans for those caught driving over the limit.

Independent Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice questioned what legacy the government wants to have.