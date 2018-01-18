Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister Shane Ross has denied allegations from a Galway-Roscommon T.D that his drink driving legislation is ‘an attack on rural Ireland’.
The Road Traffic Bill came under fire from a number of deputies in last night’s Dáil debate.
The bill includes automatic bans for those caught driving over the limit.
Independent Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice questioned what legacy the government wants to have.
Transport Minister denies claims by Galway TD that legislation attacks rural Ireland
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister Shane Ross has denied allegations from a Galway-Roscommon T.D that his drink driving legislation is ‘an attack on rural Ireland’.