Transport Authority rules out light rail for Galway City

Galway City Tribune – The prospects of a Luas-type tram system being provided in Galway City have been derailed – the National Transport Authority has described it as “a highly inefficient solution” to the city’s notorious traffic woes.

TDs and Senators who attended an Oireachtas Committee on Transport this week heard that the so-called ‘Gluas’ tram system that was suggested for Galway would only solve just one-third of the transport requirements for the city.

And those who were sceptical about the effectiveness of a light rail system for the city now say that all of the energies should go towards progressing the Galway city outer bypass – rather than being side-tracked by the light rail issue.

National Transport Authority chief Anne Graham made it clear to the committee that light rail is not a runner for Galway city. “It would not be appropriate,” she said.

She referred to a study that suggested that a requirement of 1,100 passenger journeys per hour would need to be facilitated by such a service – however, a light rail system could only accommodate around one-third of this requirement. “It would be a highly inefficient solution,” Ms Graham added.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport was specially convened to discuss the increasing traffic chaos affecting the city. The meeting was attended by senior officials from both Galway City and County Councils.

The meeting was told that the focus of attention should now be on progressing the Galway city outer ring road, which could be delivered in seven years’ time at the earliest.

In the meantime, efforts will be made to improve public transport within the city in an effort to take as many cars as possible off the approach roads in and around Galway. There are 1,000 traffic journeys alone into the city on a daily basis from Knocknacarra.

The Gluas plan was being strenuously advocated by city TD Catherine Connolly as a low-emissions transport plan.

To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.