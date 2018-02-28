Traffic delays as snow showers affect Galway city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road users are advised to expect traffic delays across Galway this morning as snow showers affect much of the city and county.

The east of country has woken up to a blanket of snow with a red weather warning in place.

It came into effect for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath at 5 this morning and will remain in place until 12 tomorrow afternoon.

An orange alert has been extended to Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

Decisions on school closures will be made locally depending on circumstances in their area.

However, so far, no school closures have been announced in Galway.

The arrival of Storm Emma tomorrow is set to bring more heavy snowfall and gale force winds.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the country is prepared.