Traffic chaos on Headford and Tuam road arteries due to crash on Curraghline

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s traffic chaos for commuters this evening as one of the main routes out of the city is down to one lane due to a crash.
Gardaí were called to the scene of the collision on the N84 Headford Road at lunchtime.
As a result of the incident, there’s long tailbacks on the Headford Road and Tuam Road this teatime.
A truck went off the road between Cloonboo and McGaughs garden centre shortly after 2 o’ clock.
Traffic is down to one lane between Barna Waste and the turn off for Corrandulla to allow crews to move the crashed vehicle.
Gardaí say no-one has been seriously injured in the incident.
Motorists who use the N84 Headford Road are advised to take an alternative route if possible until the scene is cleared.
