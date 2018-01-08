Traffic and pollution among main concerns over planned urban village at Ardaun

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic, pollution and the need to preserve the Irish language are among the main concerns of the Galway public in relation to the development of a new ‘urban village’ at Ardaun.

The City chief’s report on submissions received on the draft Ardaun Local Area Plan has been presented to councillors at City Hall this afternoon.

The Ardaun plan aims to develop the area as a people and business friendly urban village, well connected with the greater city and its environs, where a sustainable framework for private and public investment is available.

It covers the period from 2018-2024.

The document outlines plans for an ‘urban design framework’ which would allow mixed-use zones including business and residential properties around a new village centre, as well as recreation and amenity zones.

The plan was put on public display in September, and 44 submissions were received.

A variety of concerns have been raised under the heading of traffic, public transport, pollution, and heritage.

These include concerns over the increased traffic volumes in the area, and the ability of the road network to cope.

There are also fears that the Doughiska Road will become a rat-run.

Pedestrians and cyclists say the council is being unrealistic in advocating for increased bus routes and pedestrian or cycle routes.

There’s also concern that the location is hostile to pedestrians and cyclists, in particular children.

In terms of pollution, submissions have been lodged regarding the potential impact of the plan on the environment.

It’s been suggested that trees should be planted along roads in the area to mitigate any noise and air pollution.

One submission suggests the area be called by its Irish name, ‘Na hArdáin,’ while another says heritage areas such as Bothar na Caillighe must be protected.

The plan still has a number of phases to go through before councillors decide whether or not to adopt it.

This afternoon, councillors are discussing a series of material alterations to the plan.

Once agreement is reached at council level, the changes will go back out on public display.