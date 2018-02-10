Traffic warning ahead of Pearse Stadium and Cathedral events

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council has issued traffic advice ahead of two major events taking place in the city tomorrow (Sunday).

Pearse Stadium is hosting the Galway v Mayo games, while Galway’s new Bishop, Brendan Kelly, is being installed at Galway Cathedral.

The Galway v Mayo ladies football league throws in at noon, and will be followed by the gents Allianz football league when the rivals face-off in their second game of the day.

Both games will be broadcast live on Galway Bay fm from 12pm tomorrow.

Tomorrow at 3pm, the new Bishop of Galway will be installed at Galway Cathedral.

Galway City Council says it will assist Gardaí in coordinating traffic across the city tomorrow.

The travelling public is advised to use the primary N6 and Seamus Quirke Road to access both events, and to park legally and responsibly at all times.