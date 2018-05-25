Tourist body and Galway 2020 remain tight-lipped on busking bylaws

Galway City Tribune – The body tasked with promoting tourism in the West of Ireland, and for driving overseas visitor numbers, has declined to get involved in the busking bylaws debate.

A spokesperson for Fáilte Ireland West said the organisation had “no comment” to make in relation to the controversial bylaws.

The publicly-funded organisation is remaining tight-lipped about the bylaws, despite buskers, some politicians, some businesses, as well as a large chunk of the public voicing concern that the new restrictions will impact tourists’ visitor experience in the city.

A Fáilte Ireland Experience Survey in 2017 found that 92% of overseas visitors to Ireland were satisfied with the “interesting history and culture” of their holiday. Another survey by the tourism body found that more than half of all American visitors here said they came to “experience the local music and entertainment scene”.

As well as Fáilte Ireland West not commenting on the new bylaws, Galway 2020, which is tasked with delivering the city’s European Capital of Culture designation in less than two years, did not respond to queries or phone calls.

Meanwhile, this Sunday, buskers and street performers will join together at Spanish Arch for a community-wide protest busk to raise funds to continue their battle against “restrictive and prohibitive” busking bylaws voted in by the City Council.

The ‘Busk Against the Bylaws’ takes place on Sunday from 7pm to 9pm at Spanish Arch.

