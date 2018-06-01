Three quarters of a million euro for young people with disabilities in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost three quarters of a million euro has been ringfenced for young people with disabilities in Connemara.

Forum Connemara is to receive the money for an employment and training programme for those aged between 15 and 29 who have a disability.

The national programme will see 2,600 young people across Ireland benefit.#

Junior Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says the scheme will open the world of work up to young adults with disabilities.