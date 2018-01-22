Three remanded over armed robbery in Caherlistrane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three men have been remanded in custody following an armed robbery in Caherlistrane on Friday night.

The incident is alleged to have taken place between 8.30 and 8.45 on Friday night at Keane’s service station in Caherlistrane, and a sum of money was taken.

PJ Doherty of Dubin Road, Tuam, Albert O’Mahoney of Kilmore, Barnaderg and Alfie O’Mahoney of 6 Hazel Court, Tuam appeared before Galway District Court in connection with the incident.

All three men were charged with robbery, while PJ Doherty was also charged with dangerous driving.

The three men have been remanded in custody to appear before Harristown District Court on February 9th.