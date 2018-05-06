Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway researchers have been awarded 1.5 million euro for studies in the areas of energy, environment and health.
The funding has been secured as part of Science Foundation Ireland’s Career Development Award programme.
Three Galway researchers awarded 1.5 million euro in funding
