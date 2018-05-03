Three Galway projects included in first round €1bn flood relief programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major flood relief projects in Ballinasloe, Galway City and Clifden will be progressed in the first round of the Government’s €1 billion national flood defense programme.

Details of the first 50 schemes that will proceed under the 10 year programme are being revealed today by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Athlone.

Included are major schemes for Ballinasloe and Galway City, both of which are expected to cost between €1 and 15 million.

A more minor flood relief project for Clifden, estimated to cost less than €1 million, is also included in the first round of projects to be progressed.

Over the past number of years, the OPW has been developing it’s CFRAM programme, which involved public consultation with 300 communities nationwide.

Today’s announcement outlines the first 50 projects that will shortly enter detailed design and construction phase as part of the €1 billion programme.