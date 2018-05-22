Thousands set to hit West End street feast

After its inaugural year where 2,500 people descended on the West End, the city’s popular dining quarter will again host a ‘street feast’ on June Bank Holiday Monday.

Raven Terrace will be taken over by multi award-winning restaurants and other traders to offer a smorsgasbord of food and drink, with all vehicles banned for the day.

Each stall will offer a taste of each business, among them Rouge, Kai, Dela, John Keoghs The Lockkeeper, An Tobar Nua, Gourmet Tart, Creole BBQ & Grill, Hooked on Henry Street, Crust Bucket, Tartare Cafe + Wine Bar, Massimos and Monroes.

Retailers including Ernie’s Avo Nice Day, McGuire’s Daybreak, Bell Book and Candle, Farraghers and Just Art It will also be manning stalls at the event, which takes place 11am to 4pm. To celebrate Galway’s designation as European Region of Gastronomy 2018, businesses, producers and local suppliers will be showcased through the ERG food truck parked up on Raven’s Terrace each day from Thursday (May 31). Members of the public will get a chance to meet the producers and the chefs of the West End eateries and also sample some of their signature dishes.

During the street feast, there will be live music and face painting to create a family- friendly day which aims to encourage people to cross the bridge.

“Each business will be offering a flavour of what they do. The area will be set up as a picnic area and we are inviting Galway to the West to enjoy all of our amazing food,” explained Margaret Bohan of Dela Restaurant, who is a member of the West End Traders’ Association.

“Each business will have a stall set up selling food and refreshments, there will be live blue grass music and face painting will be happening for all the children.”

The inaugural event was a huge success, with an estimated 2,500 people attending.

The famous Silent Disco Street Party returns on the Friday night of the bank holiday, with street closures from the Blue Note to the dentist on William Street West.