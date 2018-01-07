Text alert schemes double as ‘eyes and ears’ of Gardaí

There are now 108 community text alert schemes spread across Co. Galway – and according to a senior Garda they are playing key roles in helping to prevent a range of crimes being committed – and especially so in more rural areas.

Chief Supt. Tom Curley said that such community and text alert schemes – where they were up-and-running and active – played a key role in terms of being ‘the eyes and ears’ of the Gardai Siochána.

“With such schemes, there is inter-action between the Gardai and the local community; contacts are created; and there is a flow of information between both sides,” said Chief Supt. Curley.

He said that the majority of thefts and burglaries tended to be opportunistic – often where there was a door left unlocked or a window left open in a property.

“We can all learn to make our homes, our outhouses and our vehicles that bit more secure. There are still far too many ‘easy pickings’ for criminals to pick up cash and valuables.

“In the era we live in now, with ready access to cash and goods via bank or credit cards, there really is no good reason to keep large amount of cash either in your house or on your person.

“Cash, or items of high value such as jewellery, phones or laptops need to be taken out of easy view and should be stored away securely when not in use,” said Chief Supt. Curley.

He also said that thieves were increasingly targeting the vans of tradesmen who could have tools and equipment worth a few thousand-euro stored in their vehicles.

“Tools taken from such vehicles can easily be sold on, so they are a high priority for thieves and criminals. The vehicles should always be locked; be parked away in a secure garage or shed if available; or else parked in a well lit-up area close to the residence of the owner,” he said.

Chief Supt. Curley also pointed out that the Gardaí’s ‘hand’ was being strengthened as the supply-line of probation Gardai again started to flow from Templemore.

“I suppose, like every other sector, we were hit hard by the recruitment embargo and cuts that followed from the financial crash. But we’ve moved on now, and we are beginning to see the benefits of more ‘probationers’ coming on stream – and that’s a big help,” said Chief Supt. Curley.