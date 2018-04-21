Tesco still interested in opening outlet on outskirts of Tuam

A supermarket giant is still interested in establishing a store on the outskirts of Tuam, according to the Local Area Plan which was discussed this week.

It has been confirmed that Tesco want to establish a store in Tuam on a 15 acre site on the fringe of the town – the third such planning application for a major supermarket on the Milltown Road.

Chairman of Tuam Municipal Council, Cllr Donagh Killilea said that it would be a welcome development for the town given the amount of shoppers that travel to Galway and Claremorris at weekends.

“We are a shopping wasteland when compared to other similar-sized towns and it is about time that planners see the way towards such developments taking place in Tuam.

“The fact that Tesco and the owner of the 15 acres outside Tuam have made submissions to the town development plan means that they are still interested. This is something that I will be supporting,” Cllr Killilea added.

Galway County Council, it seems, have no problem with the development which is planned for the Milltown Road out of Tuam.

However, it has been successfully appealed on each of the three previous occasions by a group representing small grocers on the basis that it would have a negative impact on town centre businesses.

On three occasions Galway County Council have granted planning permission for the development of the major supermarket on the Milltown Road but each time these decisions have been successfully appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The developer of the 15 acre site has spent a considerable amount of money in the planning process so far and is likely to seek permission for the supermarket for a fourth time. The plans also include a drive-through restaurant and 360 car parking spaces.

It is considerably scaled down from the original proposal several years back which included four larger retail units but in the meantime they have been omitted from the plans.

The plans have been consistently opposed by RGDATA, which represents smaller retailers, on the grounds that it would have a detrimental effect on the town centre businesses.

Cllr Killilea said that the need for additional retail choices for local consumers was necessary and should be provided similar to other towns of its size.

“We haven’t got a Tesco, we haven’t got a Dunnes, we haven’t got an Aldi. We must be the only town of our size in the country not to have such stores.

“It is not acceptable that a town the size of Tuam do not have the stores that many smaller-sized towns have,” Cllr Killilea added.