Tender sought for cargo ferry services to Inishbofin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of the Gaeltacht is seeking tenders for the provision of a cargo ferry service to Inishbofin.

The contract for a service between Cleggan and Inishbofin would run from June 1st 2018 to May 31st 2023.

Since June 2013, Lasta Mara Teo has operated a twice-weekly cargo service to Inishbofin from Cleggan Pier.

Expressions of interest for the new contract must be lodged with the Department by this Saturday the 5th of May.