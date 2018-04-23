Ten million euro investment in city water mains

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ten million euro is to be invested in the replacement of 19 kilometres of older water mains across the city.

The works, led by Irish Water, will also involve the upgrading of 13 hundred lead service connections and 700 private side service connections.

The utility says this will lead to significantly less leakage, with 2.2 million litres of water being lost per day on the 19 kilometre stretch.

The project will be focused in the areas of Prospect Hill, the Claddagh, Bohermore, Shantalla, Rahoon, Newcastle, Taylor’s Hill, Mervue, Roscam and Coolagh.

Shareridge Limited has been awarded the contract with works expected to begin next month (June).

Sean Corrigan is Regional Information Officer with Irish Water – he says replacing the ageing mains will ensure customers have a more reliable and secure supply.