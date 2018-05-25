Temperatures set to soar to 23°C for big hurling weekend

Galway City Tribune – A weekend in the city and Salthill for the ‘barbecues and bikinis’ as we enjoy our warmest and sunniest spell of weather since the middle of last June.

With temperatures in Galway set to touch 23° Celsius in places over the weekend, the city and Salthill are poised to enjoy an early season tourist bonanza.

Following hot on the heels of the Ed Sheeran concerts on May 12 and 13 last, a crowd of over 20,000 is expected for the visit of Kilkenny hurlers to Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

After one of our coldest and wettest Winter and Spring periods for decades, temperatures in Galway finally hit the 20°C mark on Thursday last – the warmest day of the year so far.

Indeed, we have to travel back to the second half of June last year to find a comparable spell of benign weather, when the mercury did reach 24.2°.

On Wednesday, the NUI Galway Weather Station recorded a temperature of 20.8°C with ‘the good times’ looking set to continue through next week.

“While there will be the threat of scattered thunderstorms at times, the trend is for the mainly dry and warm weather to continue at least up until mid-week,” Met Éireann predict.

