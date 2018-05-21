Technical issues cause waster disruption in Williamstown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is water disruption in the Williamstown area today. (21/5)
The county council and Irish Water are advising households and businesses that they may experience disruption due to technical issues at the water treatment plant.
They are working on essential maintenance at the plant but its expected the water disruption will last for much of the day.
