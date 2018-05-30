Galway Bay fm newsroom – The extension of the Athenry Inner Relief Road from the Tuam Road to the Monivea Road will be a game changer for Athenry.
That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney.
He says the extension will assist with the development of the town by changing traffic flow and eliminate the traffic congestion on the Monivea Road.
More at 2pm
TD says new relief road would be game changer for Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The extension of the Athenry Inner Relief Road from the Tuam Road to the Monivea Road will be a game changer for Athenry.