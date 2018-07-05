TD says National Urban Renewal fund could be game changer for Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says a national 2 billion euro urban renewal and development fund could be a game changer for Tuam.

The funding was announced as part of Project Ireland 2040 and is designed to drive the regeneration and rejuvenation of strategic and underutilised areas.

The investment is available to applicants who can present innovative and transformational urban regeneration projects, that are likely to lead to further public or private sector investment.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…